Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

Make plans to join us for SML’s marquee event, September 27-28, 2025, which will offer awe-inspiring lake and mountain views, amazing wineries, talented artisan vendors and awesome live music. More details coming soon!

Ticket Pricing

Taster Ticket: $50

(Taster tickets include a souvenir SML Wine Festival wine glass.)

2 – Day Taster Ticket: $90

Non-Taster/Designated Driver Ticket: $20

VIP Ticket: $150

(Includes access to VIP lounge area with hors d’oeurves, beverages, wine, beer, and private VIP bathrooms.)

VIP Experience

Event Upgrades

Chalet Rental: Spacious tent with designated private area, tables, and seating. $600 – $1000

Saturday 20 x 20 Chalets are SOLD OUT