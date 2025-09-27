Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival
to
Bernard's Landing 775 Ashmeade Rd, Moneta, Virginia 24121
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival
Make plans to join us for SML’s marquee event, September 27-28, 2025, which will offer awe-inspiring lake and mountain views, amazing wineries, talented artisan vendors and awesome live music. More details coming soon!
Ticket Pricing
Taster Ticket: $50
(Taster tickets include a souvenir SML Wine Festival wine glass.)
Non-Taster/Designated Driver Ticket: $20
(Includes access to VIP lounge area with hors d’oeurves, beverages, wine, beer, and private VIP bathrooms.)
Event Upgrades
Chalet Rental: Spacious tent with designated private area, tables, and seating. $600 – $1000
Saturday 20 x 20 Chalets are SOLD OUT