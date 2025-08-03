× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Sounds of Compassion hosts an afternoon of music that matters, presented by Helping Hands, The Warming Shelter, and Stepping Stone Mission.

Immerse yourself in an afternoon filled with music and dancing featuring the SML Boomer Band, a beloved local group known for their energetic performances and crowd-pleasing hits.

This charity event aims to bring our community together through the universal language of music. Enjoy the opportunity to celebrate the spirit of giving by connecting with fellow attendees, community leaders and local nonprofits while making a positive impact.

All proceeds will go to Sounds of Compassion, a coalition of three local charities who all share a passion for our community and are committed to providing assistance, nourishment, and seasonal shelter for those in need within our community.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. for mingling, perusing through raffle items and beverages from the concession and cash bar. The SML Boomers Band will take center stage at 3:00 p.m., showcasing their signature sound and captivating stage presence to entertain audiences of all ages. Get ready to sing along and dance the afternoon away as they perform a delightful mix of classic hits. Enjoy a two-hour show with an intermission to make last-minute auction selections, announce raffle winners and learn more about your non-profit hosts.

Don’t miss the opportunity to win exciting raffle prizes, including gift certificates and household items. All raffle proceeds will go directly to Sounds of Compassion.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.