SML Invitational Golf Tournament

Westlake Golf and Country Club 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy, Virginia

The opening of the spring golfing season at the lake is much-anticipated by golfers from the surrounding communities.

This annual event is an excellent way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients - all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area's finest golf courses.

Westlake Golf and Country Club 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy, Virginia
540-721-1203
