SML Swing Dance Class session 5 (Free)
SML Fitness 13455 Booker T. Washington Hwy , Moneta, Virginia 24121
Come swing dance with us!
It's a free promotion to get pumped for SML Good Neighbors' Valentine's Dance
This will be the fifth class in a six part series
Special thanks to Swing Roanoke & Dance volunteers
Special thank you to SML Fitness for supporting Good Neighbors
Please no heels and bring water.
Possible Limited space / first come first serve
Info
SML Fitness 13455 Booker T. Washington Hwy , Moneta, Virginia 24121