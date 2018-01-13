SML Swing Dance Class session 5 (Free)

SML Fitness 13455 Booker T. Washington Hwy , Moneta, Virginia 24121

Come swing dance with us! 

It's a free promotion to get pumped for SML Good Neighbors' Valentine's Dance

This will be the fifth class in a six part series

Special thanks to Swing Roanoke & Dance volunteers 

Special thank you to SML Fitness for supporting Good Neighbors

Please no heels and bring water.

Possible Limited space / first come first serve

