Snow White

to

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Roanoke Ballet Theatre is proud to present their production of “Snow White”!

Step into the world of the Enchanted Forest with Snow White, the Seven Dwarfs, the Evil Queen, and more. With dazzling choreography that blends classical ballet with innovative storytelling, this production captures the essence of hope, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

A magical and exciting adventure for the whole family, Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s “Snow White” is a ballet you won’t want to miss!

Saturday, June 14, 2025 - 2:00 p.m.

GET TICKETS

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - 2:00 p.m.

GET TICKETS

Bronze: $30 | Silver: $33 | Gold: $37 | Platinum: $45

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.

Info

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Snow White - 2025-06-14 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Snow White - 2025-06-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Snow White - 2025-06-14 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Snow White - 2025-06-14 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Snow White - 2025-06-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Snow White - 2025-06-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Snow White - 2025-06-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Snow White - 2025-06-15 14:00:00 ical