Roanoke Ballet Theatre is proud to present their production of “Snow White”!

Step into the world of the Enchanted Forest with Snow White, the Seven Dwarfs, the Evil Queen, and more. With dazzling choreography that blends classical ballet with innovative storytelling, this production captures the essence of hope, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

A magical and exciting adventure for the whole family, Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s “Snow White” is a ballet you won’t want to miss!

Saturday, June 14, 2025 - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - 2:00 p.m.

Bronze: $30 | Silver: $33 | Gold: $37 | Platinum: $45

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.