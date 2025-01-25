Snowed In: Murder Mystery at RND Coffee Vinton, 1/25/25, 4 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 1/25/25 at 4pm for murder, mystery, and mocktails at RND Coffee Vinton. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $60 per person and include the murder mystery event, a coffee mocktail or a coffee as well as charcuterie. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 4pm until 7pm. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in by 3:45pm to grab your drinks, as the game will start promptly at 4pm.

For tickets: https://www.roanokecoffee.com/product/murderlodge/