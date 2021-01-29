Snowed In! A Virtual Murder Mystery by Jump into Mystery, 1/29/21

Join Jump into Mystery on 1/29/21 for Snowed In, a virtual murder mystery you will never forget! Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time. This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You will laugh, talk, and work with or against others in the game to solve the crime. In the event, you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills.

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/snowedin

