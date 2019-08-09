SO MANY ROADS: Celebrating the Life & Power of Jerry Garcia

The music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead have had an enormous impact on us at 5 Points Music. It's no coincidence that our very first show featured The Dead Reckoning, our favorited Dead tribute act. At the back entrance to the Sanctuary sits a copy of Jay Blakesberg's "Fare Thee Well" book covering the Dead's shows with Trey Anastasio. Whether you are scanning our archive posters and past events or joining us for a free Couch Tour, you will find the Grateful Dead permeating throughout. For us and millions of fans worldwide, the Grateful Dead's music extends into our relationships, our travels, our work, and our broader lives.

On the day of Jerry's passing, we are bringing together an all-star group of our favorite musicians to celebrate the life, the music, and the power of Jerry Garcia in all his glory. Artists Jake Dempsey (bass), George Penn (drums), Tom Snediker (guitar), and Sid Kingsley (keys) will serve as the foundation for this show, featuring special guests like David and Mason Via, Foster Burton, and many others performing songs of their own honoring the legacy of Jerry's music.