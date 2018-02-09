Soft Sculpture

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Adults, teens, family

$25 adults | $20 members

Inspired by Megan Whitmarsh's artist studio soft sculpture installation we will be creating our own plushies of our favorite everyday objects! Using simple hand-stitching techniques, we will use felt, canvas, and burlap to shape ordinary objects into loveable sculpture. No sewing experience necessary! Class includes a tour of TANGLED: Fiber Art Now!

5403425760
