× Expand CloudBobbyPhotography

Even the most unfamiliar ear readily hears the treasure in Solazo’s distinctive music, which is cherished in many parts of South America. The band is made up of members hailing from Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador and the United States. Solazo delivers a unique blend of Latin contemporary dance music and soulful ballads that appeal to all ages and cultures. They play an exciting compilation of music inspired by traditional styles from South and Central America.

Layered with sensual Cuban rhythms, steeped in tradition, yet spiked with a modern sound, the unique and artful arrangements move fluidly from rock to mambo, reggae to salsa, and cumbia to merengue within the course of a show, creating a rare blend of Latin folk and dance music. The band’s sound is further distinguished by enchanting and pure vocal harmonies that consistently captivate the audience.

Doors - 7:30 pm | Show starts - 8:00 pm

TICKETS

$12 Advance

$15 Day of Show

GET TICKETS