Solazo with Salsa Noke

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Spot on Kirk is happy to host Solazo with a dance lesson to start and dance party to close from Salsa Noke!

Even the most unfamiliar American ear readily hears the treasure in Solazo’s distinctive music, which is cherished in many parts of South America. The band is made up of members hailing from Argentina, Chile, Honduras, and the United States. Solazo delivers a unique blend of Latin contemporary dance music and soulful ballads that appeal to all ages and cultures. They play an exciting compilation of music inspired by traditional styles borrowed from Spain, Cuba, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

Layered with sensual Cuban rhythms and spiked with the unusual flavors of Andean sounds, the unique and artful arrangements move fluidly from flamenco to mambo within the course of a single song, creating a rare blend of Latin folk and dance music. The band’s sound is further distinguished by enchanting and pure vocal harmonies that consistently captivate the audience.

-Dance lesson from Salsa Noke @ 8pm

-Solazo performs @ 8:30pm

-Dance party from Salsa Noke @ 10pm

Friday, September 27th, 2024

Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8pm

$12 in Advance | $15 at the Door