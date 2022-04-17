SonRise Outside Service
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Community Church
Come out to CommUNITY Church to celebrate Easter beginning with our outside SonRise Service.
Join us at CommUNITY Church for our SonRise Outside Service on Easter Sunday, April 17th at 7AM. Then join us after the service in our Fellowship Hall for some breakfast pastries and juice. Stay for our exciting Easter sermon at 11AM.
