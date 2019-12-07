Grammy Award-winning Parliament-Funkadelic member Billy "Bass" Nelson and Rico "Smoov" Lewis, long-time drummer for George Clinton and the P-Funk AllStars, have formed the "Intergalactic Council of Space Funk" known as Sons of F.U.N.K. Bringing the funk to the people all throughout the galaxy, Sons of F.U.N.K. is designed to Funkatize your mind! The mothership will hover over 5 Points Music Sanctuary this December, but it's up to everyone in the building to bring it down! This late night show is the official afterparty of ATWP's "The Big Chill" bash at the Salem Civic Center featuring Isley Brothers, Turkuaz, and Tony Cam & the Funk All Stars.

"Billy Bass" Nelson (bass, guitar; born January 28, 1951). Billy Nelson was a teenage employee at George Clinton's barbershop in the 1960s and was the first musician hired to back The Parliaments in the band that would eventually become Funkadelic. Nelson then brought his friend Eddie Hazel into the band and coined the name "Funkadelic" when Clinton moved the collective to Detroit. Nelson quit Funkadelic in 1971 but contributed to P-Funk releases sporadically for the next few years. Starting in 1994, he toured with the P-Funk All Stars for ten years.

Ricardo Lewis started playing drums with George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic/P-Funk All-Stars in 1997, and in 2012 Rico retired from the seminal funk group. Rico has played on six continents with George and P-Funk in his over a decade long tenure, and has played with a virtual “who’s who” in music today, everyone from Phish to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, to Lenny Kravitz, to Bernie Worrell, Rico has a massive tour book. His credits include Woodstock 99, Montreaux Jazz 04, Nice Jazz 06, Roskilde Fest 06, Fuji Fest 00, and hundreds of others. He has played to millions and millions of people, some festival shows reaching the hundreds of thousands. He has also appeared with P-Funk televised on the Jerry Lewis telethon, and MTV all over the world. Rico also played drums and sang as a founding member of the internationally recognized Hip Hop/Funk group Children of Production. The group had one studio offering which sold all over the world, and the group toured the U.S, Europe and Africa, opening up for George Clinton.