Sons of the Village: The Art of Fatherhood

× Expand Black Fathers Matter by Susi Lawson “I believe fatherhood extends beyond our blood relatives and into the fabric of the community,” said Fletcher Nichols, curator of the exhibit. “We are all connected to a village.” Recently named The Roanoker Magazine’s Male Star of the Star City, Nichols is the author of the Royalty Affirmation recently adopted by the City of Roanoke.

Fletcher Nichols, a fixture in the Roanoke arts scene and self-proclaimed “Encourager of the Human Spirit,” has curated the newest art exhibit at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM). Nichols’ vision for celebrating meaningful, mentoring relationships between men – those who came before them and those who will come after them – comes to life in a series of photographs.