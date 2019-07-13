Soul Sessions Presents: Soul Saturday

Join us for our first Soul Saturday at The Spot!

Bryan Hancock, a.k.a. Harvest Blaque, started Soul Sessions in 2014.

A community open mic for music, poetry, and spoken word, Soul Sessions gives Roanoke an open space for one to let their soul be free and their voice be heard. It is impossible to witness the loyal artists who participate without being moved.

In this special event, some of the most powerful Soul Sessions performers make the leap from the coffee house to the stage! The theme of the evening is "Hear My Heart."

soulsessionsroanoke‍