Sounds of the Mountains Music and Story Festival

Our festival is held at Camp Bethel (in Fincastle) located in Virginia's Blue Ridge. The Jefferson National Forest adjoins our 470 acres of forests, streams, open meadows, and hiking trails. Conveniently located 5 miles off I-81 at exit 156, 10 miles north of Roanoke, we offer a beautiful spring setting for a storytelling festival.

FOOD: Snacks and drinks (sodas/water) available all weekend. Friday night hot soups and fresh salads available. Saturday’s fare includes homemade soups, chili, with vegetarian options and gluten-free snacks too! Food trucks and other food vendors for Saturday lunch and dinner.