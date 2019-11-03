Southeast Open

The Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center) 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The 2019 Southeast Open is the 11th annual season-opening tournament we've run, as the Hokie Open from 2008 through 2015, then THE Southeast Open in 2016, again as the Hokie Open in 2017 & 2018 and now continuing in 2019 as the Southeast Open.

Established in 2008, this tournament was initially just an idea on a notepad and has grown to be one of the best season-opening college tournaments in the country. The level of competition has risen along with the profile of collegiate wrestling in the Commonwealth of Virginia, taking mid-Atlantic collegiate wrestling to a new level. This tournament is the perfect start for seasoned veterans as well as new or unseasoned college wrestlers. Opportunities make champions!

