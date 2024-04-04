× Expand The Grandin Theatre

Thu 4/4

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $42.00 (plus tax and fee)

For over 30 years, Southern Culture on the Skids has brought their unique brand of rock and roll to the whole world. But did you know drummer Dave Hartman and bassist Mary Huff grew up a stones throw away from the historic Grandin Theatre? Come join us on Thursday, April 4th for SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS - HOMECOMING SHOW, and welcome back one of the most successful bands with Roanoke ties to ever strum a chord.

Southern Culture On The Skids has been consistently recording and touring around the world since 1993. The band (Rick Miller – guitar and vocals, Mary Huff – bass and vocals, Dave Hartman – drums) has been playing together for over 30 years. Their musical journey has taken them from all-night North Carolina house parties to late night TV talk shows (Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show), from performing at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to rockin’ out for the inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities. They’ve shared a stage with many musical luminaries including Link Wray, Loretta Lynn, Hasil Adkins and Patti Smith. Their music has been featured in movies and TV, parodied by Weird Al, and used to sell everything from diamonds to pork sausage. In 2014 the band was honored by the Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with an exhibition featuring their music and cultural contributions. Their legendary live shows are a testament to the therapeutic powers of foot-stomping, butt-shaking rock and roll and what Rolling Stone dubbed “a hell raising rock and roll party.”