Southwest VA Boat Show 2018

For more than 30 years, The Southwest Virginia Boat Dealers Association has hosted this Boat Show, and is proud to host the 2018 Boat Show at the Berglund Center on February 23 through February 25, 2018. This event has doubled in size over the last couple of years and represents a unique, once-a-year opportunity to see every dealer on Smith Mountain Lake. It is a business opportunity to present your products to boating enthusiasts everywhere. The SVBDA is making a huge effort to draw the BIGGEST crowd yet to this event, including exciting exhibits of boating equipment, related products and services and MUCH more.

FREE ADMISSION ALL THREE DAYS!