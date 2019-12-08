Southwest Virginia Ballet - Clara's Tea Party
Star City School of Ballet 1005 Industry Ave SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24013
×
Southwest Virginia Ballet
Clara is ready to meet you!
Experience the magic of the land of sweets and the most joyous holiday tradition in the Roanoke region. Meet Clara and cast members from Southwest Virginia Ballet's The Nutcracker for tea and treats and photo opportunities.
Info
Star City School of Ballet 1005 Industry Ave SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24013 View Map
Dance, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday