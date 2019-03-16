SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BALLET & THE CLASSIC STRINGS DUO PERFORMANCE

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for a delightful afternoon of classical music and dance! Southwest Virginia Ballet is teaming up with Blacksburg's Classic Strings Duo in a harmonious performance for all ages. You don't want to miss this one time performance by two of our areas most talented groups!

The performance is free and open to the public.

Funding for these programs is generously provided by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

