Southwest Virginia Ballet - Company Auditions

Southwest Virginia Ballet 1005 Industry Ave Building 7A, Roanoke, Virginia 24013

Southwest Virginia Ballet Company Auditions

Location: 1005 Industry Ave Building 7A - Roanoke VA 24013

Junior Company (Ages 10-13) Registration 9:00am; Audition Class 9:30am - 11:00am

Senior Company (Ages 14-18) Registration 11:00am; Audition Class 11:30am - 1:00pm

Girls should wear sold dark leotard and flat ballet shoes, bring pointe if applicable. Boys should wear black or gray tights and sold shirt and flat ballet shoes.

For additional information, contact Artistic Director Pedro Szalay:

pedro@svballet.org

(540) 387-3978

https://svballet.org/company.html

Southwest Virginia Ballet 1005 Industry Ave Building 7A, Roanoke, Virginia 24013
