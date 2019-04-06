Southwest Virginia Ballet - Company Auditions
Southwest Virginia Ballet 1005 Industry Ave Building 7A, Roanoke, Virginia 24013
SVB
SVB Senior Company
Southwest Virginia Ballet Company Auditions
Location: 1005 Industry Ave Building 7A - Roanoke VA 24013
Junior Company (Ages 10-13) Registration 9:00am; Audition Class 9:30am - 11:00am
Senior Company (Ages 14-18) Registration 11:00am; Audition Class 11:30am - 1:00pm
Girls should wear sold dark leotard and flat ballet shoes, bring pointe if applicable. Boys should wear black or gray tights and sold shirt and flat ballet shoes.
For additional information, contact Artistic Director Pedro Szalay:
pedro@svballet.org
(540) 387-3978
https://svballet.org/company.html