Southwest Virginia Ballet - Firebird and 2 New Works

The Firebird ballet is a story full of magic and love based on a Russian folk tale. SVB will be reviving the stunning choreography of internationally known choreographer Vicente Nebrada , set to the brilliant score of Igor Stravinsky.

Nebrada's Firebird is set in the tropics with a host of fantastic creatures aiding the Firebird and Prince in their quest to rescue the beautiful princess from an evil Magician and his Companion. Stunning costumes by the internationally recognized costume designer, Christina Giannini, include lizard like monsters, dragonflies and a spectacular Firebird. This collaboration between the best young dance and musical performers in the Roanoke Valley is a must see for the entire family.

The Venus & Adonis Tidal Pools is inspired by the music of Béla Bártok as played by Classical String Duo while visualizing the landscape of the English Channel Island of Little Sark captured beautifully by the Victorian visual artist William A. Toplis. He went on holiday in 1883 and spent the rest of his life capturing the rugged coastline.

Out of the Rolling Ocean the Crowd is an original piece choreographed by Susan Honer. Music is by Steve Reich, Music for a Large Ensemble.