Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker

SVB's 27th annual production of the Nutcracker is a Roanoke holiday tradition. Featuring a cast of 150 members of Roanoke Valley and beyond. The ballet continues to delight audiences of all ages year after year.

Choreography: Pedro Szalay after Terri Post & Elie Lazar

Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Adapted from the story: "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" by E. T. A. Hoffmann