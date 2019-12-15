Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Southwest Virginia Ballet
Nutcracker promo
SVB's 27th annual production of the Nutcracker is a Roanoke holiday tradition. Featuring a cast of 150 members of Roanoke Valley and beyond. The ballet continues to delight audiences of all ages year after year.
Choreography: Pedro Szalay after Terri Post & Elie Lazar
Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Adapted from the story: "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" by E. T. A. Hoffmann