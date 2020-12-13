Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker

× Expand Janine Kniola Cavalier and Sugar Plum Fairy at the Roanoke Star

While 2020 is no ordinary year, this show will go on.

December 11, 7:00pm - Blue Ridge PBS

​December 13, 4:30pm - Blue Ridge PBS

In an extraordinary collaboration between Southwest Virginia Ballet, Blue Ridge PBS, the City of Roanoke’s Berglund Performing Arts Theatre and many generous community organizations and businesses, SVB’s Nutcracker ballet will be filmed, broadcast, and streamed for free — as a gift to viewers in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and beyond — during the month of December.

Tune in to enjoy an awe-struck Clara, a mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer, the dolls he brings to life, a dramatic battle between mice and soldiers, a land of dancing candy, and the elegant Sugar Plum Fairy with her distinguished Cavalier.

The beautiful steps, the hummable music, the memorable moments will all be there — along with some surprising twists. As the Nutcracker steps into a cinematic format, the community will be showcased in ways unique to this performance.

No tickets will be sold, but collaborators have created many ways to support this once-in-a-lifetime community gift. Offering this gift of a virtual Nutcracker to families in their own homes, school children, either virtually or in classrooms, nursing home residents and hospital patients, is but a small thank you for the past 30 years of community support.

Streaming of SVB’s virtual Nutcracker will also be available on Blue Ridge PBS Streaming services, 24 hours a day, December 11 through December 13 and again all day Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Subscribe to Blue Ridge PBS Streaming today! www.wbra.org​