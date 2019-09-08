Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker Auditions

× Expand Southwest Virginia Ballet Nutcracker

Southwest Virginia Ballet Auditions for The Nutcracker are open to children ages 7 or older who love to dance and perform. Dance experience is preferred but not required. Roles include: mice, soldiers, angels and reindeer. Auditions will be held on September 8, 2018 from 2 - 5 pm at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke. The Nutcracker performance will be December 13-15 at the Berglund Center, Roanoke.