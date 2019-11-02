Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker Gala

× Expand Southwest Virginia Ballet Nutcracker Gala Invitation

Join Southwest Virginia Ballet for an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, silent auction, and dancing with live music by the Kings. Help support the Blue Ridge Holiday tradition production of The Nutcracker and SVB's ongoing company mission and outreach events.

Our mission is to make the performing arts experience available to all ages from all walks of life through full-length productions of varied repertoire including classical ballet, contemporary, and new works. Southwest Virginia Ballet provides, free of charge, the highest quality of pre-professional training possible to young dancers and promotes cultural enrichment and awareness of the art of dance. SVB is committed to offering outreach opportunities for under-served and at-risk children and adults from across Southwest Virginia.