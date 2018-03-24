Southwest Virginia Ballet Performance
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
2:00pm
Free
Come enjoy an afternoon at the museum and bask in the talents of the wonderful student dancers of Southwest Virginia Ballet! This free community event will be SVB's Mixed Repertoire Performance.
For further details about the performance, please call the SVB office at 540.387.3978.
In partnership with Southwest Virginia Ballet.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Dance