Southwest Virginia Ballet - Poetry in Motion

Artemis Journal 2019, with the theme "Women hold up half the sky," will launch its twenty-sixth journal next year on June 7, 2019, at the Roanoke Taubman Museum of Art. This annual event will include a spectacular collaboration with Southwest Virginia Ballet.

The journal will feature a stunning photograph from Sally Mann’s recent show "Sally Mann—A Thousand Crossings" at the National Gallery of Art, and poems by some of Virginia’s finest poets, including US Poet Laureate, Natasha Trethewey, Virginia Poet Laureate, Ron Smith, and acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the program begins at 7pm. Ticket options include entrance to the event only, or a package that includes the event, the journal, and a small donation to the journal. Seating is limited so pre-registration is encouraged!