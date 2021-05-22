Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents Coppelia

× Expand SVB SVB Logo

Coppelia, a comedic ballet set in a European village in the late 1800’s is a story told through dance about a beautiful young girl, Swanilda; her fiancé, Franz; the mysterious doll-maker, Dr. Coppelius; and his life-sized, dancing doll, Coppelia. With a cast of 53, beautiful costumes and sets, professionally trained dancers, and lighthearted comedy, Coppelia is sure hit for children of all ages!

Choreography: Pedro Szalay

Music: Leo Delibes

This is a FREE, ticketed event. LIVE on stage at the Elmwood Park Ampitheatre in Downtown Roanoke, on May 22, 2021 at 2pm and 7pm. General Admission. Please bring your mask!! No food or drinks will be available. Plan to arrive 30 minutes early with your ticket in hand!