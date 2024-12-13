Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents: "The Nutcracker"

× Expand Southwest Virginia Ballet

Our region’s largest production of The Nutcracker has been awarded Roanoke’s Best Annual Holiday Event in 2021, as well as Roanoke’s Best Art Performance in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Nutcracker is a timeless holiday tradition, the best-known of all ballets. Each year SVB’s performance hosts a cast of more than 100 dancers, 200 costumes and 400 accessories!

The Nutcracker performance dates are Friday, December 13 at 7pm, Saturday, December 14 at 3:00pm, and Sunday, December 15 at 3:00pm at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Tickets and parking reservations:

Questions: Call 540-387-3978 or email info@svballet.org

WIC Discount

As part of VCA’s Passport Program, SVB is offering WIC cardholders a 25% discount off the regular ticket price in any section where tickets are available (unsold) to The Nutcracker. Limit 6 tickets per WIC cardholder- child adult or mixed.