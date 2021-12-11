Southwest Virginia Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Southwest Virginia Ballet Returns LIVE for The Nutcracker 2021!

SVB is THRILLED to be back LIVE on the Berglund Center Stage for our 30th annual performance of The Nutcracker at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre!

The Nutcracker’s beautiful music, lush scenery, and lavish costumes perfectly complement E.T.A. Hoffmann’s timeless story. Patrons of all ages will have their imaginations sparked as a Christmas tree grows to huge proportions, mice and soldiers battle, and snowflakes whirl through falling snow. Children will adore seeing candies and sweets from exotic lands come to life, and they will especially enjoy the gigantic Mother Ginger as she plays with her many gingerbread children.

The Nutcracker is sure to delight families as this century-old story becomes part of their holiday tradition. Southwest Virginia Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker brings neighboring communities together in support of the performing arts and creates opportunities for youth to perform in the most well-known and beloved story ballet of all times, a dream come true for many residents as The Nutcracker is a core part of the region’s Christmas festivities.

Performances will be held on Saturday, December 11th at 3pm and Sunday, December 12th at 3pm.

A VIP Experience ticket is also available prior to both performances for $12 with a performance ticket purchase. This VIP Experience include a pre-show view of cast members, stage, and backstage tour! Come see how the magic happens! Catch the ballerinas as they prepare for the performance, and chat with Clara, Drosselmeyer and other characters. Come up on the BIG stage and peek at show preparations where the cast transforms themselves into soldiers, mice, and snowflakes! Get a few dance tips from the artistic director, check out Clara’s sleigh an find out why Mother Ginger is so tall! Limited availability.

All tickets are available through the SVB website www.svballet.org or tickets may be purchased directly at the Berglund Center Box Office.

The 2021 Nutcracker will not only feature our highly skilled Company Members, but many Community Members who will shine in rolls such as party parents, mischievous mice, soldiers, and those adorable reindeer!

SVB’s The Nutcracker is a Virginia’s Blue Ridge Holiday tradition and is the longest running in our region. It is also beloved by our community, receiving recognition in The Roanoker Magazine’s Best of edition in 2018, 2019 and 2020 for Best Arts Performance!

We will continue to collaborate with Angels of Assisi to have an adoptable furry friend join us on stage. NEW THIS YEAR, The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir will be joining us as well! Watch for this new addition!