Southwest Virginia Ballet Summer Intensive

× Expand Southwest Virginia Ballet The classes are for girls and boys at all levels of dance. The curriculum will focus on Ballet, Pre-Pointe, Pointe, Variation, Men’s class, Modern, Jazz or Musical Theatre, Pas de Deux, Character, Pilates and Enrichment classes, depending on the students level of knowledge and experience.

Our summer intensive is the perfect way to hone your skills and immerse yourself in dance this summer! The SVB Summer Dance Intensive runs July 10 – July 28 at Star City School of Ballet, located at 1005 Industry Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013.

Applications must be received and paid in full by June 23, 2023. Students with financial need may complete the Vaszary Scholarship application forms. Scholarship Forms must by received by June 12. Applicants will be notified by e-mail of any award by June 20, giving opportunity to complete the required Summer Intensive Registration Form by June 23, 2023. We will have a limited of the number of students we can accept. A Wait List will be created, if necessary.

Dancers will likely be split into two levels for instruction, assuming we meet our maximum of 30 students.

The classes are for girls and boys at all levels of dance. The curriculum will focus on Ballet, Pre-Pointe, Pointe, Variation, Men’s class, Modern, Jazz or Musical Theatre, Pas de Deux, Character, Pilates and Enrichment classes, depending on the students level of knowledge and experience.

COST

Full-Day intensive is $375/Week

Half-Day intensive is $225/week

Coco Dance Camp (July 17 – 21) is $150/week

Fairy Tale Dance Camp (July 24 – 28) is $150/week

Camp Empowerment (July 10 – 14) is $150 (for children with special needs)

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening combination is $175/week

Information and registration for all classes (except Camp Empowerment) at www.svballet.org.

SCHEDULE

Full day: Monday – Friday 9:00am – 4:00pm

Dance Camp: Monday-Friday 9:00am-12noon

Half day: Monday – Friday 9:00am-12noon

Tuesdays & Thursday evenings

4:00 -5:30 Beginner Ballet

5:30-7:30 Intermediate/ Advanced Ballet

6:00-7:00 Beginner Jazz

7:30-8:30 Intermediate / Advanced Jazz

Wednesday evenings

4-6 Men’s Technique

6:00-7:30 Pointe