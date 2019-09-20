× Expand Sustainable Roanoke Southwest Virginia Climate Strike

We have a decision to make. Are we going to choose money and power, or are we going to choose people and the future?

In the US, youth and adults, institutional and grassroots organizations, climate-focused and social justice groups, are coming together as a unified front to demand the change we need to save our future. The youth have been leading the way and demanding bolder action, and now it’s time for everyone else to back them up.

On September 20, three days before the UN Climate Summit in NYC, young people and adults will strike all across the US and world to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis.

This strike is an invitation to choose. Choose the kids, choose humanity, choose the future.

Southwest Virginia Climate Strike

Please come out on September 20th to The Universalist Unitarian Church of Roanoke from 4 to 6 pm to hear several of our local officials speak and to find out what you can do to make a difference. Confirmed local officials & other speakers include Talullah Costa, STAAR (Social Teen Activism Alliance of Roanoke), Sam Rasoul, Virginia House Delegate, Nell Boyle, Roanoke City Sustainability Outreach Coordinator, and many others.

There will also be poetry, drums, and other artistic expressions, as well as opportunities to learn how you can take immediate action to address the climate crisis.

More details as they develop can be found at bit.ly/SWVaClimateStrike