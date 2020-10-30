From Spain to Virginia: The Art and Times of Pierre Daura

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Pierre Daura (Catalan-American), 1896-1976, Golden Field and House Mountains, Rockbridge Baths, 1951-1971, Oil on canvas, Taubman Museum of Art, Gift of Martha Randolph Daura, 2003.017

Born in Spain, Catalan-American artist Pierre Daura (1896-1976) enjoyed a successful career that spanned several decades and countries. Through more than 30 paintings and watercolors, visitors will be able to experience Daura’s unique and rich artistry: landscapes that capture his native Spain and adopted France and Virginia, still lifes that echo those of French artist Paul Cézanne and portraits of family and friends. The exhibition highlights the Taubman’s extensive holdings of Daura’s work and includes several loans from southern museums and private collections.

This exhibition is organized by the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia and is made possible through the generous support of Martha Daura.