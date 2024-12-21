Sparkling French Christmas

First Presbyterian Church 2101 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Few of us will be able to attend the grand re-opening at Notre Dame in Paris, but we can hear the same Christmas music written by Charpentier for a midnite mass. Come hear Carols performed by Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir & Orchestra!

Admission Free with recommended $20 donation. Casual attire.

Concerts & Live Music, History
