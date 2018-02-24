Spectacular Saturdays: Art Fit For A President

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

10:00am - 5:00pm

Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.

Design a Coin

White House Paintings

Bust Sculptures

Stars 'n' Stripes Collage

Coloring Sheets

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

