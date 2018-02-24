Spectacular Saturdays: Art Fit For A President
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:00am - 5:00pm
Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.
Design a Coin
White House Paintings
Bust Sculptures
Stars 'n' Stripes Collage
Coloring Sheets
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
