Spectacular Saturdays: Art Takes Flight

10:00am - 5:00pm

Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children. This week, our activities are inspired by Farther and the site-specific installation Flower Bomber by Paul Villinski.

Butterfly Drawings

Balloon Paintings

Straw Rockets

Paper Feathers

Color Mixing Tops

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

10am-3pm |Art and Science activities offered in partnership with Jefferson College of Health Sciences' Senses and ScienceAbility event | Atrium | FREE

2pm | Performance by Southwest Virginia Ballet | FREE

Join today by clicking here!