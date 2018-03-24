Spectacular Saturdays: Art Takes Flight
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:00am - 5:00pm
Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children. This week, our activities are inspired by Farther and the site-specific installation Flower Bomber by Paul Villinski.
Butterfly Drawings
Balloon Paintings
Straw Rockets
Paper Feathers
Color Mixing Tops
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
10am-3pm |Art and Science activities offered in partnership with Jefferson College of Health Sciences' Senses and ScienceAbility event | Atrium | FREE
2pm | Performance by Southwest Virginia Ballet | FREE
