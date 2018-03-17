Spectacular Saturdays: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:00am - 5:00pm
Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.
Lucky Fortune Tellers
Clover Print Paintings
Shamrock Sculptures
Leprechaun Masks
Rainbow Foam Sculptures
FREE Atrium Activities:
Shamrock Man
Lucky Me Worksheets
Rainbow Cloud Mobiles
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
2pm | Listening to Paintings with Opera Roanoke | FREE
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family