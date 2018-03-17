Spectacular Saturdays: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

10:00am - 5:00pm

Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.

Lucky Fortune Tellers

Clover Print Paintings

Shamrock Sculptures

Leprechaun Masks

Rainbow Foam Sculptures

FREE Atrium Activities:

Shamrock Man

Lucky Me Worksheets

Rainbow Cloud Mobiles

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

2pm | Listening to Paintings with Opera Roanoke | FREE

Join today by clicking here!