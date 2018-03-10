Spectacular Saturdays: Drawing The Details
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:00am - 5:00pm
Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art! This week, our activities are inspired by our newest exhibition Genesis Chapman: Fire on the Mountain.
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.
Drawing Technique Worksheets
Watercolor Paintings
Observational Drawings
Mixed Media Nature Collage
Draw a Place You Love
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
2pm | Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble Spring Concert | FREE
