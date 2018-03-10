Spectacular Saturdays: Drawing The Details

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

10:00am - 5:00pm

Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art! This week, our activities are inspired by our newest exhibition Genesis Chapman: Fire on the Mountain.

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.

Drawing Technique Worksheets

Watercolor Paintings

Observational Drawings

Mixed Media Nature Collage

Draw a Place You Love

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

2pm | Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble Spring Concert | FREE

