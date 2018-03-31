Spectacular Saturdays: Happy Easter!

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

10:00am - 5:00pm

Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.

Easter Basket Drawings

Wax Resist Eggs

Bunny Puppets

Jelly Bean Collage

Coloring Sheets

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

