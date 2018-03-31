Spectacular Saturdays: Happy Easter!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:00am - 5:00pm
Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.
Easter Basket Drawings
Wax Resist Eggs
Bunny Puppets
Jelly Bean Collage
Coloring Sheets
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family