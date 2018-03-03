Spectacular Saturdays: Spotlight on Reclamation

10:00am - 5:00pm

Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art! This week, our activities are inspired by our newest exhibition Reclamation! Pan-African Works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection.

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.

Design a Soundsuit

Painted Portraits

Mixed Media Weavings

Portrait Collage

Paper Cut-Outs

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

