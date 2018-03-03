Spectacular Saturdays: Spotlight on Reclamation
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
10:00am - 5:00pm
Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art! This week, our activities are inspired by our newest exhibition Reclamation! Pan-African Works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection.
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.
Design a Soundsuit
Painted Portraits
Mixed Media Weavings
Portrait Collage
Paper Cut-Outs
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
