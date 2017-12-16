Spectacular Saturdays: Winter Wonderland
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.
Winter Landscape Drawing
Woodland Creature Painting
Snowy Paper Bag Trees
Snowflake Collage
Holiday Ornaments
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
Don't forget about our guided family tours each Saturday at 11am and 3:30pm. Visit the front desk for more information.
