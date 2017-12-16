Spectacular Saturdays: Winter Wonderland

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Make every Saturday Spectacular at the Taubman Museum of Art!

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.

Winter Landscape Drawing

Woodland Creature Painting

Snowy Paper Bag Trees

Snowflake Collage

Holiday Ornaments

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

Don't forget about our guided family tours each Saturday at 11am and 3:30pm. Visit the front desk for more information.

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
5403425760
please enable javascript to view
