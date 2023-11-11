Spicing Up Your Clawhammer with Jared Boyd

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $25

In this advanced/upper-intermediate level clawhammer banjo workshop Jared Boyd will lead the class through some licks, techniques, and variations to spice up your tunes and add a bit more fun to them. Whether you’re preparing a competition tune for your next fiddlers convention or you’re just looking to make things a little more interesting at your next jam session or gig, this workshop is for you! Workshop participants should be capable of learning by watching/listening only and at a fairly quick pace, though audio recorders are welcome. Please note this workshop has a minimum of 5 people and is subject to cancellation up to 24 hrs in advance.

