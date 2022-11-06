Spirit FM Drive-In Movie "Polar Express"

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

You're invited to Spirit FM’s Drive- In Movie Night! Sunday, Nov 6 in the Stadium Parking lot behind the Salem Civic Center. 

Fill your car with family and friends and your favorite snacks! This is a wonderful kick-off to the holiday season.  Spirit FM will also have a Christmas car-decorating contest. If your car is decorated the most “Christmassy”,  you could win a BIG prize! 

Frostys Winter Wonderland will be playing when the gates open at 5:30 and the Polar Express will start at 6:30. Only $15 per car! Pack as many elves in your car as you can. Thanks to Spirit FM's sponsor, Blue Eagle Credit Union for helping make this possible. 

Info

Kids & Family
