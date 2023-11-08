Spirit FM presents The Grinch

× Expand Grandin Theatre

Wed 11/8

6:00 pm - Doors Open | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location: Main Theatre

2018| Runtime: 85 minutes | Genre: Animation

PG - Parents urged to give "parental guidance." May contain some material parents might not like for their young children.

General Admission - $5 + tax

VIP - $10 + tax

A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.