Spooky Sprint 5k

Wasena Park 1001 Winchester Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Come run/sprint/walk in your Halloween best on the beautiful Roanoke River Greenway at Wasena Park. An optional costume contest begins at 8:30am and the 5k race begins at 9am.
This is a family friendly event and includes food from Scratch Biscuit and Roanoke Co-Op. There will also be adult beverages, DJ tunes, a bouncy house and face painting!
