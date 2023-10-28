Spooky Sprint 5k

× Expand West End Center for Youth Spooky Sprint FB Event - 1 Come run/sprint/walk in your Halloween best on the Roanoke River Greenway on Saturday, October 28th.

Come run/sprint/walk in your Halloween best on the beautiful Roanoke River Greenway at Wasena Park. An optional costume contest begins at 8:30am and the 5k race begins at 9am.

This is a family friendly event and includes food from Scratch Biscuit and Roanoke Co-Op. There will also be adult beverages, DJ tunes, a bouncy house and face painting!