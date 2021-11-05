Sports Card & Memorabilia Show

Friday and Saturday, November 5 & 6

Friday - Noon - 8:00pm

Saturday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

The show is based around sports cards (both high and low end), autographed sports items, cards supplies (cases, sleeves, etc.), new unopened boxes of cards, sports team clothing, comics, coins, etc. Customers are free to bring their own items into the show with them and can trade/barter. There will be plenty of rare high end older cards and hard to find new unopened boxes.

Early Entry: Fri. Noon - 4:00pm $12.00

Regular Entry: $5.00

Kids 12 and Under: FREE