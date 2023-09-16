× Expand The Spot on Kirk

S﻿pot On Comedy is a trinity of comedians hitting Roanoke at The Spot on Kirk!

M﻿elissa Douty is a nationally touring comedian based in Salem, VA. Melissa brings the same slap your knee enthusiasm to every show, from backyard cookouts, comedy clubs and corporate events, to the big lights and big stages of large theaters! Known for her clean comedy, down-home charm and quick-wit, Melissa appeals to fans both young and old.

B﻿laire Postman is your high energy, fast-talking, faster thinking, very loud, Gen-X, ADD aunt with no chill. She’s been featured by the PBS NewsHour podcast, The Happy Trucker Radio Show, and streamed by dozens of NBC affiliates across the country via Roku. Blaire headlines indy clubs and features for renowned headliners at large clubs across the country, and has been selected to perform by many prestigious comedy festivals, including SF Sketchfest, Limestone & 10,000 Laughs. She also regularly appears at clubs and established alt-comedy rooms in New York.

Described as "Local Favorites" by Washington City Paper, Griefcat perform songs that range from hilarious to sincere with a unique sound akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair. Griefcat entertains with music about the trials, joys, and tribulations of modern life.

S﻿aturday, September 16th 2023

D﻿oors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

A﻿DV $15 | Day of Show $20